Seven companies put in their bids for the artificial turf projects at the two high school baseball/softball fields, with Oheil Site Solutions submitting the lowest bid. The amount of those bids were not announced at Monday’s meeting of the Laurel County Board of Education, but Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said the company has previously performed work for the district.
Board members then dealt with other business that included some changes to the construction at South Laurel High School. Bennett said some unexpected changes had arisen, which is common in construction projects.
“These are the first changes we’ve had to make but sometimes you have some unexpected things happen,” he said.
Board members approved expending an additional $52,655 for the necessary revisions and changes that include $4,160 to Carmicle Masonry, $1,160 to Dixie Roofing, $2,800 tgo C&N Wall and Ceiling, $34,364 tyoo Frei Mechanical and $10,171 to Fayette Electric.
Assistant Superintendent Tharon Hurley was added to the school district as Treasurer due to Bennett’s upcoming retirement and Finance Officer Adam Hooker’s resignation.
“With my retirement and Adam leaving, we need to add Tharon on to sign checks,” Bennett told board members.
Board members also approved creating one ESL Teacher and one eLearning Teacher for the District and a Physical Plant Director. Positions recreated included: an LBD teacher for the district/North Laurel High School, an LBD teacher for the District/North Laurel Middle School, a Speech Therapist for the district, an MSD teacher for the district/South Laurel High School, an IECE Preschool Teacher for the district, a School Counselor for McDaniel Learning Center, a Special Needs Assistant for Johnson Elementary, an ESL Educational Interpreter, and a Director of Finance position.
Also approved were:
• Limited Liability Agreement with Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass for the upcoming year;
• Declare vehicles, school equipment and miscellaneous items as surplus and authorize a public auction for sale of items;
• Partnership agreement with Maximus for the upcoming school year;
• Approval to create Emergency Certified Substitute teachers, as needed.
