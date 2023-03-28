Revising the Laurel County Schools' athletic handbook to coincide with the Kentucky High School Athletic Association was a topic for discussion among school officials and board members during Monday's bi-monthly meeting.
Board member Brice Hicks brought up the topic during the March 13 meeting, stating that while he approved of allowing talented players from the middle schools to play at the high school level, that left vacancies on the middle school teams. Hicks said the current district athletic policy prohibits moving 5th graders to play at the middle school level — something that poses concern when vacancies on the middle school teams cannot be filled.
During Monday's meeting, the issue was brought up again. Board members, Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett and School Board Attorney Conrad Cessna discussed the current policies with Hicks stating that the promotion of middle school students to the varsity teams often left middle school teams short of players. Hicks said he had received phone calls particularly regarding the North Laurel Middle School softball team being several players short. Assistant Superintendent Tharon Hurley said that the softball teams were already "6 or 7 games in" to this season, with Hicks responding that the teams may fare well as is, but he did wish the policy would allow 5th graders to advance to play at the middle school level.
That would however require that elementary students could only be bumped up to the middle school where they would attend the next year - not allowing them to play for one school when they are zoned for the other school.
