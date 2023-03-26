The body of a London man was discovered by a fisherman on Sunday afternoon at Marsh's Branch boat dock on Laurel Lake.
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation on the individual who was identified as 34-year-old Justin Hamblin of London.
Laurel Sheriff's Detectives Taylor McDaniel and Capt. Richard Dalrymple responded to the scene after the fisherman notified authorities. The Laurel County Coroner's Office and Kentucky Fish & Wildlife were also at the scene.
The body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
This is the second body found around the waterfronts in Laurel County this year. In January, a deceased female was discovered near London Dock and was identified as a missing Whitley County woman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.