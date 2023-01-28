First responders were called to London Dock late Saturday morning after a fisherman called to report a body in the water.
The London-Laurel Rescue Squad reports that the call came in around 11:35 a.m. and rescue units used a boat to recover the body.
Also responding to the scene, according to the rescue squad's Facebook post, were Whitley County Emergency Management, Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London-Laurel County Division of Public Safety, and Laurel County Coroner's Office.
This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.