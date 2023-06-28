For the first time in Laurel County history, the Laurel County Coroner has been selected as president of the Kentucky Coroner’s Association.
Doug Bowling, long-time coroner for the county and member of the Kentucky Coroners Association, was bestowed with the honor earlier this month. His duties will include relaying information about any legislation pertaining to coroners across the state and working with legislators on issues pertaining to coroners.
“I have to know current events and be aware of all legislative issues before the House and Senate,” Bowling said. “As President, my job is to know about all bills involving coroners.”
Besides his duties as Laurel County Coroner, Bowling currently operates Bowling Funeral Home with his son Barkley — marking a third generation of the family-owned business. Bowling’s father, Ed, launched the business with R.C. Walker in 1965 as Bowling-Walker Funeral Home. That facility was located on Dixie Street where the basketball courts at the end of Farmers Market now sit.
In 1971, Ed Bowling bought out the partnership and launched Bowling Funeral Home, moving to its current location on North Main Street.
Doug Bowling followed in his father’s steps in the funeral director business, finding it as one avenue in helping people during dire situations.
“I’ve been in the business for 42 years. I grew up in it. I see it as a way of helping other people,” he said. “I’m very aware of the emotion and stress that families are under.”
Bowling touts quality service as key in the long legacy of the funeral home.
“This is a small town and many times I know the family of the deceased,” he said. “When dealing with close friends, it’s hard — whether it’s a tragic case or natural death.”
He admits — like most first responders and healthcare professionals — that having to deal with children weighs heavy on his heart. But his professionalism and experience have molded him to confront those situations with understanding and compassion.
He carries those qualities beyond the funeral home sites — exhibiting the same compassion when he must respond to calls of traffic fatalities and other incidents through his duties as coroner to declare an official death.
“We investigate all death calls when the person is not under medical supervision,” he said, citing hospice care as one incident in which those individuals respond rather than a coroner.
“We (as coroners) determine just how far to go into an investigation,” he said. “If a family doesn’t want an autopsy or want to have the person cremated very soon, that could be suspicious and we determine whether an autopsy should be conducted.”
Autopsies and investigations are handled by “a case to case basis,” Bowling said.
Like most professionals, coroners must undergo training each year to keep up with new policies, procedures and advances made in that particular field. Bowling is proud of the manner in which coroners receive training.
“There are a lot of states that use Kentucky as a stepping stone for their own training for coroners,” he explained. “We have created training and in-service training to ensure that coroners are up to date and make sure they are all certified.”
But coroners do not just work in their home counties — or even their home state. The Kentucky Coroners Association has sent its members to assist in disaster areas across the country.
“We have created a Mass Fatality Response Team. If requested, any coroner in Kentucky can make one call and a team will be prepared to go to any area in Kentucky,” he said. “We also sent people to Louisiana after (Hurricane) Katrina and Kentucky was represented in New York after the 9-11 attacks.”
The privilege of serving as KCA President is one that Bowling holds sacred, and the duties for which he is responsible are testimony to his long dedication of service to the people not only in his native Laurel County but across the commonwealth as well.
His long experience in the funeral business and 20 years as Laurel County Coroner have placed Bowling in a knowledgeable position already.
“I get calls all the time for advice on issues of coroners across the state,” he said. “My experience in dealing with all different circumstances of death investigations and helping other coroners across the state is an asset to all, including the people of Laurel County.”
