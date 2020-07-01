LONDON — London Police Department responded to Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park Wednesday evening after a body was reportedly found.
The body was reportedly found in a camping area above the amphitheater in the park.
London Police Department, the Laurel County Coroner and Ambulance Inc. were all on scene Wednesday evening.
A detective with the London Police Department said it was an active death investigation.
This is a developing story.
