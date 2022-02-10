LAUREL COUNTY - A decision in the legal battle regarding the annexation of land in southern Laurel County has been reached, and the judge decided in favor of London.
In a 10-page order filed Wednesday, Laurel Circuit Court Judge Gregory Lay writes that the defendant’s (London’s) motion for summary of judgment had been sustained and that the plaintiff’s (Corbin’s) motion had been overruled.
Lay also wrote in the conclusion of his order Corbin’s complaint was “hereby dismissed, with prejudice.”
This is a developing story.
