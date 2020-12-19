KEAVY — An employee was shot and a Keavy man was killed during an attempted robbery at the 312 Market, formerly the Bait Bucket, on Highway 312 Saturday morning.
The man killed was Jacob S. Vann, age 32, and was the suspect in the robbery. Vann was shot by an employee after entering the store around 6:59 a.m. Saturday stating he wanted the store's money and inferring he had a weapon, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
Vann reportedly assaulted a male employee during the robbery attempt. Another male employee fired shots at Vann, who was assaulting the other employee, and hit Vann at least once causing a fatal injury.
A female employee was also struck by a stray round during the scuffle.
Vann was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner's office.
The female employee hit by a stray round was shot in the side and was treated at the scene by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County before being airlifted by PHI helicopter to UK Medical Center in Lexington for treatment.
Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards is investigating.
Assisting at the scene for the Laurel County Sheriff's office was: Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Robert Reed, Deputy Brad Mink, Deputy Jamie Etherton, Deputy Allen Turner, Deputy Hobie Daugherty, Deputy Dylan Messer. Also assisting at the scene was Kentucky State Police and West Knox volunteer fire department. A death investigation is being conducted by the Case Officer-Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards.
