Gov. Andy Beshear announced that he has made the order for all restaurants and bars to close to in-person traffic on Monday.
His goal is that the order will take effect at 5 p.m. Monday.
He also said he will waive the waiting period for individuals to file for unemployment.
Gov. Beshear said he realizes this will affect a lot of small businesses, but feels it is necessary to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Also on Monday he announced that the State Capitol will be closed to all nonessential personnel.
This is a developing story.
