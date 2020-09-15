LONDON — Laurel County Sheriff's Office is seeking a suspect in a double homicide and he is probably armed and considered dangerous, the press release from the Sheriff's Office said.
Joseph Benge, 40, is wanted for being a suspect in a double murder that occurred at his parent's house on Tom Cat Trail on Tuesday, but law enforcement officials have not said who the victims are.
The call of the double murder came into dispatch around 5 p.m. Tuesday. According to scanner traffic, the victims were Benge's parents.
The bodies of the victims were discovered Tuesday afternoon, according to Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
Benge fled the scene in a white colored 2015 Ford Taurus with a license plate number 118WFS, Laurel County Sheriff's Office said in a press release marked as urgent.
Benge's phone had last pinged in Mayfield, Kentucky, earlier Tuesday. Mayfield is about 4 hours and 40 minutes west of London.
He no longer has the beard or mustache shown in the photo.
Laurel County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Contact the Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 if you have information on the location of Benge.
