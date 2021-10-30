MANCHESTER — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that Dog Branch School Road (CR 1341) in Laurel County between the intersection with White Oak Road and intersection with Dog Branch Road will be closed to through traffic starting at 8 a.m. Monday, November 1 until Friday, January 14.
The road closure is necessary for bridge construction.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
A map of the project is available here: Laurel_CR1341_Bridge.jpg
