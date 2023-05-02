The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that a bridge inspection will take place on U.S. 25 at the Laurel/Rockcastle County line on Thursday, May 4.
Traffic on U.S. 25 at the Laurel/Rockcastle County line will be reduced to one lane, and maintained by flaggers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Engineers will be using a Snooper Truck to access the deck substructure on the bridge.
Motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews and other drivers. The work is dependent on weather conditions.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.
