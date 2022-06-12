MANCHESTER — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 Office advises motorists that a bridge replacement project in Laurel County starts on Monday, June 20.
This Laurel County bridge project will replace the KY 578/Terrells Creek Road bridge over Buffalo Creek.
This project will require a full closure of the existing bridge and a 15-mile traffic detour utilizing KY 578, KY 30 and KY 577. The detour will be in effect for up to 60 days.
The new bridge is scheduled to be open to traffic by Friday, August 19, 2022.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date and time could be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.govor contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
A map of the project is available here: Laurel_KY578_Bridge.jpg
