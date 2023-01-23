The new year and new board members have brought a change to the Laurel County Board of Education — voting to accept the resignation of long-time board attorney Larry Bryson and hire London attorney Conrad Cessna as the new attorney.
Bryson submitted his written resignation prior to Monday's board meeting, and exited before the meeting began.
Bryson's resignation letter expressed his thanks to board members Ed Jones and Jeff Lewis — who both voted no to hiring Cessna in Bryson's former position. Bryson has served as School Board Attorney for the Laurel County School District for 35 years.
"Through discussion and considerations, neither have always agreed with advice or legal direction I have given, but we were always friendly and courteous in our discussions," Bryson's letter said. "I have spoken at different education law seminars throughout Kentucky. I have and continue to represent many school districts, superintendents and school boards in Kentucky in federal and state court. I remain board attorney for several school districts today and will continue to serve them.
"This has been my home for the second and fourth Mondays of each month of many years. I will miss the good people here at the Board," the letter continued. "I appreciate the opportunity to have represented the Laurel County Schools and to have been a part of this. Up to now, it has been an honor that I felt proud to share anywhere in this Commonwealth. I regret that I find myself in a position today that I can no longer continue to represent this Laurel County Board of Education. Sometimes reasons may be better left unsaid. I submit my resignation as the Laurel County School Board Attorney, effective immediately."
The meeting was held without Bryson's presence but the brief executive session ended with board chair Jeff Lewis addressing the issue.
"We're letting someone with 35 years of experience go and hire a criminal lawyer who has no experience," Lewis said. "We're hiring somebody for one of the biggest school districts in the state with no experience in school board law. That's frightening to me."
Board member Brice Hicks also addressed the situation, stating that people in the community wanted more transparency with the happenings in the school district.
"In keeping with transparency, people don't know what's happening. They want more accessibility. The security of this district, the heartbeat of this district depends on it," Hicks said. "At the last meeting this was discussed and the options were laid out."
Hicks added that the people in the community wanted to know "the projections and the purpose" of the district and that the longevity of Bryson's tenure was questioned.
Lewis countered that Bryson had been the district's board attorney for 35 years and "that's all he's ever done."
When Hicks noted that Cessna had been practicing law for 15 years, Lewis countered by stating, "That's criminal law. This is school board law. There's a difference."
Hicks again spoke up, stating that the issue of Bryson's representation had been a topic of the previous board meeting's executive session for personnel. He added that Cessna was a London native and would be a good representative for the school district.
"He's a graduate of this school district. He has children in this school district and he lives here in London," Hicks said. "He will fight for this school district because it is his district."
With that, a vote was called to hire Cessna as the school board attorney, with Ed Jones and Lewis casting the two "no" votes to Hicks, Tony Krahenbuhl and Joe Karr voting yes.
