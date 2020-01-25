CINCINNATI, OH – Multi-Grammy Award winning blues icon Buddy Guy and renowned blues-rock guitarist/songwriter Jonny Lang will hit the road together on a co-headline tour this summer. The tour will include a stop in Cincinnati, Ohio, at PNC Pavilion on Sunday, July 19.
Tickets for the Cincinnati show will go on sale to the public beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, January 24 at Ticketmaster.com and PNCPavilion.com. Ticket prices include parking and are subject to applicable Ticketmaster fees. Dates, times and artists subject to change without notice. All events rain or shine.
The title of Buddy Guy’s latest album says it all: "The Blues Is Alive and Well". The legendary blues artist's 18th solo LP and follow-up to 2015's "Born to Play Guitar" showcases his raw and unadulterated sound, its 15 tracks a true pleasure for aficionados and genre newcomers alike.
Buddy Guy is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a major influence on rock titans like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, a pioneer of Chicago’s fabled West Side sound, and a living link to the city’s halcyon days of electric blues.
Buddy Guy has received seven Grammy Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award, 37 Blues Music Awards (the most any artist has received), the Billboard Magazine Century Award for distinguished artistic achievement, a Kennedy Center Honor, and the Presidential National Medal of Arts.
At 83 years, Guy proves that it gets greater later as he continues to record and tour around the world.
It is hard to believe that at 38 years old Jonny Lang has already had a successful career for two decades. Easier to believe when you learn he released his first platinum record at 15 - an age when many young people are just beginning to play music. "Lie to Me" revealed a talent that transcended the crop of blues prodigies floating around in the late 90s. No flashy re-hasher of classic blues licks, even at that early age Lang was a full-blown artist with a style of his own. What began as a bluesy sound, influenced by electric pioneers like Albert Collins, B. B. King, and Buddy Guy, evolved over those recordings into a modern R&B style closer to Stevie Wonder and contemporary gospel music. Lang's distinctive, blues-inflected licks appeared on every album, but became one element in a sea of passionately sung and tightly arranged songs.
