MANCHESTER — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that Buffalo Branch Road in Laurel County will be temporarily closed to through traffic for bridge construction. The closure is expected to last until Thursday, July 28.
The temporary closure will occur at the junction of Buffalo Branch Road and KY 578 (Terrells Creek Road) to allow a construction crew to set a new structure for the bridge carrying KY 578 over Buffalo Branch Creek.
Motorists needing to access Buffalo Branch Road from KY 578 can use Dixon Branch Road and Kelly Branch Road.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.