Scott Collins is not your typical idea of an attorney.
For one thing, he came to the industry later in life. Growing up in Middlesboro, he came from a long line of coal miners but left home to enter the military — serving more than five years in the United States Army and leaving as an air traffic controller. He had served throughout the Pacific but did his last tour in Alabama.
From there, Collins felt the call to go into full-time ministry — earning three degrees at seminary and embarked on a 16-year career that spanned from New Hampshire to Texas. Following a divorce, however, Collins found posts harder to come by although he still had the same desire to help people. He found a new opportunity when he met his now-wife Gina, who was already working in the legal field. With their marriage, he moved to her hometown of Richmond.
“I have a different set of skills as a lawyer to really make a difference in people’s lives,” Collins explained, noting his experience working with families.
While most in private practice have to be a “jack of all trades,” handing a variety of civil and criminal cases, Collins decided to focus on seniors in need of estate planning and/or government benefits planning.
“I wanted to help families not have to start over with each generation,” Collins explained. “I thought, ‘Here’s a chance to make a difference.’ I worked two jobs and went to law school at night so I could launch the practice. It’s been an amazing journey ever since.”
Collins’ practice is Elder Law Guidance, located at 2130 Lexington Road, Suite G, in Richmond. In addition to traditional consults, the office hosts webinars allowing potential clients to ask questions about preparing for the future.
“We help families protect everything they’ve worked for their entire lives from the expense of long-term care,” Collins explained, “whether that’s through Medicaid benefit planning, veterans benefit planning, special needs planning, guardianship; and regular estate planning like wills, powers of attorney and trusts; and probate.”
The firm serves both seniors themselves as well as adult children who need to make plans for their parents in the event they’ve become infirm.
For someone looking at their own post-retirement years, Collins said the first priority for most is to protect their home but it depends on the assets they have.
“The process of figuring out what a person needs usually is about a 30-day process and another 30 days to put it all into place,” Collins explained, adding that a medical emergency can impact that general timeline. “For either scenario, whether they’re coming to us with or without a critical need, we try to establish a relationship with them for the rest of their lives where we check in every year or two just to make sure nothing has changed.”
When the client is an adult child, planning can be complicated by geography (living in different states) and by the need for family collaboration — not only with a parent but possibly with siblings.
“That can be a very stretched-out process over a number of months where I will give them resources to help the family talk through it,” Collins said. “The plan doesn’t work if you don’t have complete buy-in.”
Another difference is that scenario may actually require a court appearance to establish guardianship if needed.
“It’s often heart-wrenching that well-meaning people now have to go through all this extra rigor that could have been avoided,” Collins added.
In addition to his own counseling experience as a former minister, Collins often works with outside counselors to help his clientele — particularly to help caregivers learn new coping skills and how to communicate with a parent affected by dementia. Resources can include seminars and support groups.
Collins currently employs 13 at Elder Law Guidance — four in client care, caseworkers and administrative staff as well as two staff attorneys besides himself.
Unlike many firms, Elder Law Guidance doesn’t work on a hierarchical model.
“We really are values driven,” Collins said. “I really strive to make the workplace a great place to work.”
That means a collaborative, team-focused approach which involves employee incentives and development as well as giving back to the community.
Stipends are available for staffers seeking to continue their education. Collins also hosts quarterly retreats focused on personal development.
“I believe that personal development always precedes professional success,” Collins explained.
The firm also encourages employees to volunteer in civic activities and has spearheaded its own community-focused program called Waves of Change. One initiative involves care packages for nursing home residents on Valentine’s Day.
“I give my employees a cash bonus every single month and they’re free to use it anyway they want so long as they spend it at a privately-owned local small business,” Collins added.
As the firm grows, other communities can experience that service. Through the Richmond office, Elder Law Guidance’s service area currently includes Ashland to the east down to the Tennessee state line in the south. Collins is seeking to add a third staff attorney and has plans to establish a satellite office in London and eventually Pike and the Ashland area.
“London would be our first launch,” he continued, “which we’re hoping to do in 2023.”
To learn more, visit elderlawguidance.com or call 859-544-6012.
