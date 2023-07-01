Southeast Kentucky Audiology has been helping people in the area to hear better for 20 years and there are no plans to stop now with a practice that’s ever-growing not only in terms of services but also in physical space.
Dr. Liz Rogers has owned and operated the clinic since 2017 when she purchased the practice from her former boss, Dr. Angela Morris, a native of Corbin who retired to northern Kentucky.
In that time, Southeast Kentucky Audiology has grown to two locations with the purchase of a Somerset practice as well as a move in Corbin from Cumberland Falls Highway to a larger location on Allison Boulevard.
“It was always my goal for us to be a full-scope audiology practice,” Dr. Rogers said. “Just like in any profession, you can specialize in one area or the other but I truly believe that audiology has so much more to offer than just hearing loss and hearing aids.”
Dr. Rogers splits her time between her Corbin and Somerset offices, rotating two days each with hearing instrument specialist Tonya Muncy.
A major service addition made when Dr. Rogers first joined Southeast Kentucky Audiology in 2014 was cochlear implants. She had initially specialized in pediatrics and was well trained in the devices.
“I was working in Lexington, and I knew how many patients were coming from this area…,” Dr. Rogers said. “After I bought the business, it really became apparent to me that we needed to expand our services.”
That expansion includes balance and vestibular testing. Dr. Rogers noted that while several physical therapists in the area can treat vestibular disorders, the diagnostics weren’t as readily available so she sought additional training to offer it locally.
Starting the process in 2019, it was in May of the following year that Southeast Kentucky Audiology added a full balance lab with the goal of supporting primary care providers, physical therapists and other specialists. The lab includes a rotary chair that moves the patient in different directions as well as speeds to help target the therapy for faster improvement.
“We’re actually getting ready to add the same balance lab in our Somerset location,” Dr. Rogers said. “We’re the only ones in the state outside of Louisville that have a rotary chair.”
As for the new Corbin location, Dr. Rogers said that the space will allow for additional providers such as an ear, nose and throat specialist and speech pathologist, both of whom are expected to join Southeast Kentucky Audiology next month.
Dr. Chris Frisch will start out seeing ENT patients at the local office once or twice per month. Speech pathologist Whitney Hall is from Corbin and will be working with both children and adults.
“I’m so excited for them to start,” Dr. Rogers said. “After I feel like we’re in a good groove with Dr. Frisch and Whitney, my plan will be to add a physical therapist who can manage our balance patients.”
Dr. Rogers explained the benefits for patients.
“I really believe that having it all under one roof so we’re all working together is better for the patient,” she continued, “so we’re all communicating and all on the same page.…I want this office to be a true center for hearing, balance, speech and ENT.”
Other services include ear wax removal and custom hearing protection. The office even offers its redux dryers, used to clean hearing aids, for the public to have their wireless earbuds and cell phones cleaned and dried.
“We’ve saved several sets of AirPods that have made a trip through the washing machine,” Dr. Rogers said. “We started really marketing that and letting people know that we can do that for them.”
Apart from the cleaning services for electronics charged out of pocket, Southeast Kentucky Audiology accepts most commercial insurance plans as well as Medicare and Medicaid for health care.
“This year, Medicaid is covering hearing aids for adults,” Dr. Rogers added. “We are definitely the only ones in the area that are participating with Medicaid for diagnostics and also hearing aids.”
Rogers, who hails from Indiana, first practiced in Lexington before joining Southeast Kentucky Audiology. She first encountered the field training to be a speech pathologist.
“I didn’t realize how passionate I would become about providing excellent services in a rural area,” Dr. Rogers said, adding that she’s spoken at a national conference about why more audiologists should consider practicing in rural communities. “Big cities have so many options, and our residents — not just in this area but anywhere in rural America — their options are just so much more limited for any specialty, and it’s a lot harder for them to get to the bigger cities and they need our help too.
“Most of our patients who are age 55 to 60-plus who really need our help when it comes to hearing loss and hearing aids, they’re living in rural America…,” Dr. Rogers added. “We’re making it harder for them to get the treatment that they need because we’re going to the big cities, and they’re going without.”
When it comes to senior patients, the audiologist pointed out that June is Brain Health Awareness Month.
“We know now that there’s a link between untreated hearing loss and cognitive decline,” Dr. Rogers said of a 20-year study published in The Lancet. ”They have actually found that if you treat your hearing loss, your cognitive function improves.”
Dr. Rogers recommends over-the-counter hearing aids, which became available in the past year, where appropriate but advises that a hearing evaluation should be done whether purchasing OTC or a traditional hearing aid.
“Our goal is that patients leave with information so they’re empowered to make the best decision for them,” she said.
Southeast Kentucky Audiology will be celebrating their 20th anniversary with a grand re-opening this Friday, June 30, from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at their new location at 200 Allison Boulevard, Corbin.
Normally closed on Fridays, office hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit https://sekyaudiology.com/ or call 606-528-9993.
