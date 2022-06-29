CORBIN — Opening in downtown Corbin just a couple of months ago, Total Foot and Ankle takes care of all their patients' needs when it comes to foot and ankle care. From ankle problems to athlete's foot, diabetic foot care to ingrown toenails, Dr. Heather Jones and her staff are able to provide total foot and ankle care, as the business's name suggests.
Jones has been practicing podiatry in the area for eight years. She is originally from southeastern Kentucky and is pleased to be serving her community.
In 2021, she was voted the Best of the Best Podiatrist in The Sentinel-Echo. She said she was shocked to win the award, but said she always tries to provide the best experience for her patients.
"I just always try to give the best patient care," she said.
She wanted to open her own practice and was happy to see that come to fruition this year. The location of her patients made Corbin a perfect fit for Total Foot and Ankle as the office sits in the middle of where a majority of her patients travel from as well as having many patients from Corbin.
Total Foot and Ankle offers a variety of services to cover most foot and ankle issues. Some of the issues Jones treats include diabetic foot care, diabetic foot ulcers, foot pain, fractures, ankle pain, calluses, heel pain, neuropathy, and ingrown toenails. Total Foot and Ankle is also equipped to offer custom orthotics, toenail fungus diagnosis, and minimally invasive bunion surgery. They can also test for neuropathy and vascular disease that affects the blood flow to the foot.
"A lot of patients will have an underlining vascular disease where they're not getting blood flow to the foot and it just gets worse and worse and worse because you're not getting blood flow to the area," Jones explained. "If we catch it early, then that can prevent amputations."
Jones said preventative care is important for many patients, especially in a population of diabetic patients. She recommends visiting a podiatrist at least once a year.
"If you start to have foot pain, if it doesn't go away within a few weeks, there could be underlining issues like a small stress fracture or something that could get worse," she said, so a visit to the podiatrist would be necessary then as well.
Jones also does consultations at Saint Joseph London and Advent Health Manchester.
Jones is the podiatrist on staff at Total Foot and Ankle and is joined by office manager Karen Bloomingburg and front office coordinator Nicole Brown.
Jones received her Bachelor of Science Degree in biology from Eastern Kentucky University, and attended podiatry school at the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine where she graduated with a Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine.
Jones completed four years of residency in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery with added credentials for Reconstructive Rearfoot and Ankle Surgery. She completed her residency in New York City at St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx and New York Presbyterian, Weill Cornell Medical College, in Manhattan.
Jones is board certified by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine, a fellow of the American Board of Podiatric Medicine and a fellow of the American College of Podiatric Medicine.
Total Foot and Ankle does accept most insurances and is located at 205 S. Kentucky Avenue.
The office is open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to noon.
