FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Seven more Kentucky counties will make the transition in November to a new, secure driver-licensing model, administered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, with regional centers replacing circuit court clerks’ offices for issuance.
Making the move next month will be Allen, Butler, Christian, Edmonson, Nicholas, Perry and Powell counties. They bring to 74 the number of counties to have done so by the end of November. The Office of Circuit Court Clerk in each of those seven counties will start referring residents to driver licensing services on Nov. 29.
The move to regional centers was prompted by legislation passed by the General Assembly, to comply with the REAL ID law enacted by Congress, requiring more secure methods of drivers license issuance.
The traditional issuance system of licenses and permits at the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in each county is being phased out. It is being replaced by a network of KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Offices located across the state. Twenty regional offices have been opened statewide to date, with more to come. KYTC and Kentucky’s circuit court clerks are working together to smoothly complete the transition statewide by June 30, 2022.
“It’s a new era of driver licensing in Kentucky,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “We are using technology to offer more service options than ever before, such as online appointment scheduling, online license renewal and mail-in renewal. After many years of issuing driver licenses, circuit court clerks will be able to focus solely on court business, and driver licensing will be executed at new regional offices whose only business is licensing.”
Residents of counties making the transition may renew or apply for a REAL ID or new standard card version of driver license, learner permit, commercial driver license, or ID card at any KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office. Applicants are encouraged to make an appointment online, which can be done at drive.ky.gov | Regional Offices Map. Walk-in customers are welcomed on a first-come, first-served basis until available slots are filled.
Kentucky will continue offering the option of a standard driver’s license, but a REAL ID or other form of federally approved identification, such as a passport or military ID, eventually will be needed by people 18 and older for boarding commercial flights and accessing military bases and federal buildings that currently require identification, starting May 3, 2023.
In addition, more than 43,000 Kentuckians have skipped making a trip to a regional office by renewing their current license online, and more than 1,000 have been served through the mail. To learn more about how to renew your license, click here for more information.
