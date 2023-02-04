FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Wednesday the launch of a new initiative to combat the opioid epidemic titled “Operation Fight Fentanyl,” during an event in northern Kentucky.
The initiative will aid Cameron’s office in tackling the opioid epidemic by hearing from law enforcement, legislators, stakeholders, and community members regarding the impact of illicit fentanyl on communities across Kentucky.
“Fentanyl is flowing freely across our southern border into Kentucky and harming our friends, family, and neighbors, and it must stop,” Cameron said. “Operation Fight Fentanyl is our newest effort to attack the opioid epidemic by engaging with communities across the Commonwealth to hear how they’ve been impacted by this deadly drug and what steps we can take to beat it.”
He held a roundtable in Kenton County to discuss the effect of fentanyl, joined by a panel of law enforcement, legislative, and community partners.
“In 2021, fentanyl was the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45, and Kentuckians are not immune to this epidemic,” said Bryan Hubbard, executive director of the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission. “This is a startling reality, and I am proud to work alongside Attorney General Cameron to do everything we possibly can to combat this crisis.”
Fentanyl is a deadly synthetic opioid. According to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 75,000 Americans died from overdose of synthetic opioids, mainly fentanyl, in the 12-month period ending in February 2022. Kentucky’s latest Overdose Fatality Report states that in 2021, 2,250 Kentuckians were lost to overdose death, and fentanyl was detected in more than 70 percent of these cases.
Cameron’s office says that since last February, the amount of fentanyl seized could kill every man, woman, and child in the country more than 11 times. Despite record amounts of fentanyl being seized by the United States Customs and Border Patrol, large quantities are still entering the United States.
In another effort four months ago, Cameron joined a bi-partisan coalition of 18 attorneys general, urging President Bident to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction.
The next Operation Fight Fentanyl event will be in Pendleton County on Feb. 28.
