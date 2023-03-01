Bringing his gubernatorial campaign to London last week, Attorney General Daniel Cameron addressed some issues that he feels is imperative to continue the standards that defines Kentucky and Kentuckians.
“2023 is a transitional year for Kentucky,” Cameron told a small gathering at Love is Real Wellness Cafe last Wednesday.
“I firmly believe that there is a larger conversation that we are having in this country about the direction that we want to move this country and our Commonwealth in,” Cameron said. “You know what is going on in Washington with our country.”
He said legacy media and Democrat leadership in Washington have had a negative impact on the future of the state.
“They have created what I consider the perfect storm of conditions that if left unchecked could spell the end of our values here in Kentucky,” Cameron said.
He added that the current leadership in Frankfort could impact teacher pensions, firefighters and police officers, could destroy our coal industry and cripple our economy.
“That perfect storm has been gathering for at least these last three years in the form of the Biden Administration in D.C. and an absent Governor here in Kentucky, who refuses to speak out on some of these big challenges we are facing right now.”
Thus, the 2023 gubernatorial race is vital in determining the future of the Commonwealth, Cameron said, adding that the May 16 primary election is a “transformational moment” in the state.
“We have the opportunity to control our destiny here in Kentucky,” he added. “We can say we are content with the Democratic leadership that is okay with the far left and staying silent on some of these key issues or we can say to the country that we want to move in another direction.”
The leadership in the state hinges on the voters as 16 Republican candidates vie for their party’s nomination for the November general election. The top vote getter in the May primary will then face off against Democratic incumbent Andy Beshear.
But Beshear’s handling of situations during the 2020 pandemic has continued to bring criticism — some of which Cameron reiterated during Wednesday’s campaign stop.
“Right now and in November you and I have the opportunity to say — not only to Kentucky but to the country — what we want Kentucky to look like for the remainder of this decade. What do we want in terms of direction for this Commonwealth?” he asked.
Cameron said that Kentuckians can control their own destiny by choosing the leaders who reflect the values of the men, women and children of not only Laurel County but the other 119 counties in the state.
“We’ve already seen what the Democrat leadership has done over these last three years,” he continued. “It’s meant higher homicide rates in our larger cities. It’s meant lockdowns and shutdowns for small businesses — being told you have to shut down while big businesses stay open. It’s meant churches being shut down. It’s meant learning loss, especially over these last couple of years, for our kids. and if you dare speak up about this, if you dare go to a school board and talk about it and admit the Department of Justice telling you you are a domestic terrorist.”
Cameron outlined how big businesses continued to thrive during the pandemic shutdowns, how vaccine mandates have been threatened to Kentucky residents, and threatening the coal industry.
“You and I understand that as Kentuckians we understand that our Commonwealth should look different. We understand a Commonwealth in which we respect Constitutional rights. We understand a Commonwealth in which we respect our law enforcement community and don’t want to see them demoralized. We recognize and understand a community of believers that want to empower our small businesses, want to keep our churches open, want to do everything we possibly can to stand up and respect the lives of the unborn and recognize that faith and family are who we are as people.”
“That’s the Kentucky we know, that’s the Kentucky we want, and this is the year that we can get back on that track, if we just make the right determinations come May,” he added.
