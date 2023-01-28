FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron has joined a coalition of attorneys general in a court action to stop the Biden Administration from forcing schools in Kentucky and 18 other states to allow biological males to compete on female sports teams.
The group has filed a brief before the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, in opposition to the U.S. Department of Education and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s interpretation of Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972, which the Biden Administration broadened to include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
“Women athletes in Kentucky deserve the opportunity to compete on a level playing field,” Cameron stated. “This brief represents our latest effort to preserve the integrity of women’s sports and ensure schools in the Commonwealth are not forced to follow unlawful federal guidance that conflicts with Kentucky law.”
In their brief, the attorneys general argue that the Sixth Circuit should uphold the district court’s preliminary injunction against the unlawful guidance issued by EEOC and contend that the Biden Administration’s interpretation of Title IX is based on a flawed understanding of the Supreme Court’s decision in Bostock v. Clayton County.
Last July, Cameron and a coalition of attorneys general challenged the EEOC’s guidance, and a federal district court halted the federal government from enforcing the new guidance.
The brief follows an appeal of the district court’s ruling by the Biden Administration.
During the 2022 legislative session, the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 83 to protect the integrity of women’s sports in Kentucky. The bill was vetoed by Governor Beshear, and the veto was overridden by the General Assembly. At that time, Cameron pledged to defend the law in court if it was challenged.
The following states have joined Cameron in the Tennessee-led lawsuit: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, and West Virginia.
Read the brief by clicking here.
