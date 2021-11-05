FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is being joined by at least two other states in a federal lawsuit he has filed at U.S. District Court in Frankfort, challenging the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal contractors.
Cameron, along with his counterparts in Ohio and Tennessee, claim that the Administration’s mandatory vaccination requirement is unlawful and unconstitutional.
“The federal government contracts with private businesses and public agencies in states across the country, and the Commonwealth is no exception, meaning that numerous Kentuckians are subject to the Biden Administration’s unconstitutional vaccination requirement,” Cameron said. “We are taking the issue of federal overreach seriously and will protect the livelihoods of countless Kentuckians and Kentucky businesses from overbroad mandates.”
For an example, Cameron says multiple local jails contract with the United States Justice Department to detain, house, and transport federal prisoners. Vaccination is encouraged at these facilities but not required, meaning that under the Biden Administration’s mandate, unvaccinated Kentucky workers at these facilities will be forced to receive the vaccine or lose their job.
As a result, he says the facilities could be faced with the choice between increased worker shortages and the accompanying threat to public safety or the possibility of losing their federal contracts, which provide a significant funding source for each of the facilities.
Nationwide, the Department of Labor reports that federal contractors account for approximately one-fifth of the country’s entire labor force. In fiscal year 2021, the federal government awarded $9.3 billion across 32,465 contracts for work done in Kentucky. The coalition of attorneys general argue that the potential workforce loss among federal contractors presents a significant concern for the economies of their states and could exacerbate ongoing supply chain issues.
The attorneys general also contend that the mandate is unconstitutional because Congress did not give the President authority to issue such a broad mandate. They write that, “the imposed mandates are unconstitutional because Congress did not articulate a clear principle by legislative act that directs the Executive to take sweeping action that infringes on state and individual rights.”
Read a copy of the 50-page lawsuit here.
