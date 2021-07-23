The states filed what is known as an amicus brief, or friend of the court brief, in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Corlett, urging the court to declare New York’s firearm licensure system unconstitutional. Cameron says this is a landmark Second Amendment case that the justices will hear during their next term.
To obtain a permit to carry a firearm outside the home, the state of New York requires citizens to “demonstrate a special need for self-protection distinguishable from that of the general community or of persons engaged in the same profession.” The coalition argues New York’s subjective-issue carry laws harm public safety and are contrary to the original public meaning of the Second Amendment.
“Kentuckians respect the Second Amendment and understand its importance to our nation’s identity,” Cameron stated. “New York’s departure from the Constitution threatens public safety in every state and prevents law-abiding citizens from protecting themselves outside of their home. I will always defend the right to keep and bear arms.”
In the brief, the attorneys general cite examples of citizens in good legal standing who were denied carry permits after demonstrating a need, proving New York’s “proper cause” requirement instead serves as a ban for virtually all ordinary citizens. The coalition argues that if the high court upholds the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision, it will threaten the liberty of citizens in every state.
They also maintain that the original public meaning of the Second Amendment allows citizens to bear arms for self-defense outside their homes. They cite a previous case which they believe made it clear that any prohibition that “makes it impossible for citizens” to engage in self-defense violates the Second Amendment.
Cameron joined the Arizona- and Missouri-led brief alongside the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.
