She entered the world a few years before The Great Depression, has lived through three major wars, recessions, protests and the technology age.
Born and raised in the area known as Tom Cat Trail in the Bush community of Laurel County, Georgia (GiGi) Durham has seen many changes in her 100 years, not only in the world, but in her hometown as well.
Reaching the century mark, Durham was the lady of honor last weekend — having three parties in three days to commemorate the milestone birthday.
On Friday, Durham celebrated her birthday with friends at Laurel Village with a combined St. Patrick’s Day/100th birthday party.
She smiled and waved to her fellow residents and blew out the 3 candles that marked “100,” proudly wearing a banner and crown to commemorate the monumental occasion.
Durham is a long time member of Mt. Zion Church of Christ, and her fellow church members didn’t forget her on her special day. Church members gathered on Saturday to honor Durham’s special birthday.
On Sunday, March 19, which is her actual birthday, she celebrated with family — a niece Sherri Anderson and husband Bob and their family.
The oldest of four children, Durham has outlived her three siblings — all of whom were younger than her. In fact, she was approximately 15 years old before the second child arrived — followed by two others — comprising her siblings of a brother and two sisters.
She grew up on a farm, with her father overseeing the farming while her mother was the caregiver and housewife.
Durham worked as a bookkeeper at First National Bank of London (now Commercial Bank) for many years.
Durham has been a resident at Laurel Village for the past two years and has been an inspiration to not only other residents but to staff as well. She is spoken of highly by staff, who say she is “amazing.” Despite some hearing loss, Durham remains active and continues to do things that most people a decade or more younger than her are unable to do. She still quilts and lists her hobbies as sewing and quilting and used to play volleyball.
