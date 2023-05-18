Just newly re-organized, the members of the A.R. Dyche Cemetery board are already facing some challenges.
Last week, the board met with former board members to gain a background of the operations of the cemetery and its various duties. Former board members, Nancy Vaughn and Gam Greer, were asked to attend that meeting, at which time they shared some of their experiences of serving on the board.
Current board members are seeing challenges with the financial aspect of the cemetery’s operations. The cemetery does have some funds in Certificate of Deposit (CD) as well as a Perpetual Care Fund. But the policies established by prior boards remain confusing to the new members, who solicited advice from Vaughn and Greer.
“We have no money,” said Jeannie Cochrane. “We need to maintain the cemetery.”
The cemetery board previously had a city employee to assist in overseeing the day-to-day operations, but board members said that the city was no longer providing an employee.
That employee oversaw the mowing of the cemetery as well as working with families wishing to purchase burial plots and overseeing funerals.
Vaughn and Greer said that the cemetery generated revenues through the sale of burial plots but that was the only income source for the cemetery.
That prompted the cemetery board to request financial assistance from the London City Council, who addressed that issue during a special called meeting on Friday.
Board members said they had looked into contracting the mowing to private organizations but had not reached a decision on that matter.
Mayor Randall Weddle said the cemetery board needed assistance in funding for mowing operations. Council members voted to give $20,000 to maintain the mowing and operations for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends on June 30, 2023.
During that special-called meeting of the city council on Friday, council members also approved bids to purchase a tractor with a boom side mower.
