With the new year and Cervical Cancer Awareness Month officially underway, CHI Saint Joseph Health encourages women to resolve to make cervical cancer screenings a priority for 2023.
Regular screenings like a Pap test help to detect cervical cancer in its earliest stages. Screenings have been credited for the significant drop in cervical cancer deaths across the U.S. Still, according to the American Cancer Society, more than 4,200 women in the U.S. were expected to die from the disease in 2022; more than 14,100 new cases were diagnosed.
“Cervical cancer is treatable when it is detected early,” said Carmel Hensley, APRN, CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Primary Care in London. “It can exist without symptoms, which makes regular screenings critical. Cervical cancer can be prevented through a combination of Pap tests and the human papillomavirus, or HPV, vaccination.”
Cervical cancer develops from abnormal cells in the cervix, which are almost always caused by human papillomavirus, commonly known as HPV, according to research from the National Cancer Institute. Women who smoke, have a family history of cervical cancer, have a weakened immune system, or had exposure to the hormonal drug Diethylstilbestrol (DES) in the mid-1990s have a higher risk of developing cervical cancer.
Women who are not predisposed to cervical cancer should receive screenings every three years, starting at age 21. This preventive screening is covered through most health insurance plans. For underinsured and uninsured women, the Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation’s Yes, Cerv! program provides screenings, treatment and support at no cost to eligible patients across the clinically integrated network of CHI Saint Joseph Health providers.
“We started the Yes, Cerv! program in 2021 because we know the importance of cervical cancer screening,” said Tracy Colon, RN, BSN, Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv! clinical program manager, CHI Saint Joseph Health. “Through grants and our generous donors, we are able to provide free Pap smears to women across Kentucky who are uninsured or underinsured. We want to make sure all women have access to this critical screening.”
Start 2023 by being proactive with your overall health. To learn more about CHI Saint Joseph Health’s cervical cancer screening locations or to schedule an appointment, visit CHISaintJosephHealth.org/find-a-provider.
To learn more about the Yes, Cerv! program, visit CHISaintJosephHealth.org/yes-cerv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.