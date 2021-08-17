LONDON, Ky. – CHI Saint Joseph Health, including Saint Joseph London and the CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group in the London area, has implemented a $15/hour minimum starting wage for all full-time, part-time and temporary employees starting this month. This move represents a more than $3 million investment across the organization.
“We believe that providing a reasonable and fair living wage is the right thing to do for our people,” said Tony Houston, CEO, CHI Saint Joseph Health. “We are committed to making continued investments in our employees to remain competitive in our market and continue to attract and retain top talent.”
“This increase to our minimum wage recognizes the critical role all of our employees play in caring for our patients,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. “We value the contributions of each and every person who impacts the lives of our patients as they seek care in our facilities and physician offices.”
CHI Saint Joseph Health is the first health care provider in the London area to offer the $15/hour minimum wage. The change builds on CHI Saint Joseph Health’s moves over the past few years to raise the minimum wage for hourly employees.
The $15 minimum wage will apply to all hourly employees in the communities served by CHI Saint Joseph Health, including the hospitals and physician practices in Lexington, Bardstown, Berea, London, Mount Sterling and Nicholasville.
