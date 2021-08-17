London, KY (40741)

Today

Rain diminishing to a few showers by morning. Low 67F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain diminishing to a few showers by morning. Low 67F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.