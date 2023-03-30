CHI Saint Joseph Health has welcomed David M. Franz, MHA, MAHCM, FACHE, as the new market vice president of Mission Integration. Franz will lead efforts to integrate the ministry’s mission “to make the healing presence of God known in our world by improving the health of the people we serve, especially those who are vulnerable, while we advance social justice for all” into the day-to-day work of caregivers across Kentucky.
“We are excited to welcome David to lead our Mission Integration efforts as we live our mission in everything we do,” said Anthony Houston, Ed.D., FACHE, CEO, CHI Saint Joseph Health. “When we talk about humankindness, we recognize that caring for the mind, body and spirit of not only our patients, but also our caregivers, is important to providing the highest quality of care across our ministry.”
Franz brings more than 25 years of experience in health care to the role, the last eight as director of Mission Integration at Ascension Living (Support Office) in St. Louis, Missouri. In that role, he established mission integration infrastructure and strategy for ethics, community benefit, resident experience and spiritual care for over 50 senior care ministries around the country. He developed and implemented multi-level formation programs for executive and community leadership to promote Ascension’s mission and values and understanding of ministry.
“Catholic health and faith-based health care are very special. It’s a vocation, not just a career; people are called to it,” Franz said. “I was drawn to CHI Saint Joseph Health because of its mission – who we serve and how we serve. It’s an understanding that mission really calls us to meet people in a way to provide holistic healing.”
Franz will also lead Mission Integration across the Southeast Division of CommonSpirit Health, which includes health care systems in Arkansas, Ohio and Tennessee/Georgia.
