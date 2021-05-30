LONDON — After last year’s unprecedented summer, teens ages 14 and older can once again apply to volunteer and serve this summer at Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, Saint Joseph London and Flaget Memorial Hospital. CHI Saint Joseph Health’s 2021 Summer Teen Volunteer Program is now accepting applications and will include three different sessions for volunteer opportunities throughout June and July, beginning on Monday, June 14. Volunteer department placements are selected on a first-come, first-served basis.
Saint Joseph London does not have set sessions and welcomes teen volunteers at any point in the year.
“Our facilities and staff are eager to welcome back our teen volunteers,” said Leslie Smart, CFRE, president, CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations. “This program is paramount to help students learn how hospitals operate and the importance of providing quality care, and to see the world from a new perspective. We look forward to helping these students learn and grow their skills during their summer programs.”
Volunteers must be 14 years old at the time of their session start date to apply. Once the volunteer application is submitted, students will attend an online orientation prior to their interview. After being interviewed, the volunteers will be placed in different departments on a first-come, first-served basis.
CHI Saint Joseph Health teen volunteers help with a variety of tasks at the hospitals, including inpatient care and non-patient care areas. This opportunity helps students gain career experience, fulfill community service hour requirements for school or organizations, and strengthen their resumes for future college and job applications.
For more information about the CHI Saint Joseph Health Summer Teen Volunteer Program, contact Norma Davidson, assistant program director of the Summer Teen Volunteer Program, at norma.davidson@commonspirit.org, or call 859.313.1290.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.