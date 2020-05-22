“We’ve been able to add auctions,” he said. “We got a lot of questions about all different types of auctions. Those will be on June 1.”
Beshear also said horse shows will be able to open on June 8. “And for the first time, we are announcing that on June 29, that is our target date for groups of 50 or less, at the reopening of bars.”
Childcare centers will reopen in two phases in June, which were explained by Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander.
“Childcare is one of the areas that we know is critical to opening the economy. Critical to parents, critical to our essential workers,” he said. “On June 8, we’re going to open up what are essentially the small, in-home providers, those who take care of 10 children or less, more in a family-style atmosphere.”
The larger, center-based providers will be able to open on June 15. “We are going to provide some guidance for them, in addition to their regulatory requirements,” Friedlander said.
Some of the guidance includes:
--All childcare programs will need to utilize a maximum group size of 10 children per group. Registered and certified providers need to implement their lower maximum group sizes listed in regulations.
--The square footage requirement of space per child is still required, so a center cannot place 10 children in a classroom if the Division of Regulated Childcare has approved the room for a smaller number of children.
--Ratios for children under the age of 24 months will still be in place, so those classrooms will need to have two adults present if caring for the maximum classroom size of 10 children.
--Children will remain in the same group of 10 children all day without being combined with another classroom.
--Childcare programs shall stagger playground time between classroom groups.
--Childcare programs will not hold center-wide family events.
--Childcare programs will not hold field trips.
More guidance can be found in the Healthy at Work section of the state’s coronavirus pandemic website, kycovid.19.ky.gov.
Gov. Beshear reported 135 new cases on Thursday, for a total of at least 8,286. There were also 10 more deaths reported, bringing the total to 386.
Jefferson, Oldham and Warren counties each had two deaths; while Adair, Fayette, Jackson and Simpson counties had one apiece.
Long-term care facilities such as nursing homes had 39 new cases on Thursday among residents, 27 staff members and six deaths, all residents. That brings the total number of resident cases to 1,061, with 488 staff and 213 overall deaths, all but two of them residents.
Beshear, who noted he was tested Wednesday and came back negative, says he will hold another live briefing on Friday at 5 p.m., EDT, post a video on YouTube Saturday, then will take the Memorial Day weekend off, and resume them Tuesday in a new location, the Supreme Court chamber.
He also says he hopes to have guidance for youth sports on Friday.
