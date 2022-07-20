Thoughts of the cold winter days may offer a cooling aspect of the sweltering hot summer temperatures of late.
Another resolution is Christmas in July at Farmer’s Market this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sponsored by London Downtown, the third annual event promises food, fun and festivities that will take your mind off the heat and offer some early Christmas shopping adventures.
According to Julie Rea, London Downtown CEO, the event will bring in over 30 food and craft vendors, ready to serve and sell your selected items. Activities will include face painting, games and give aways.
Live musical entertainment will also be part of this year’s celebration and will feature Taylor & Faith and Brooks Kidd & McKane.
Christmas in July will also mark Santa’s first visit of the year to the downtown area as he travels from his beach vacation back to the North Pole to prepare for this year’s Christmas Eve journey. If you want to get your Christmas list in early, Saturday’s event would be a perfect time!
Christmas in July debuted in 2019 during Thursday Night Live. With the cancellation of TNL, Christmas in July became a stand-alone event featuring local artisans of food and crafts. Over 1,500 people attended last year’s event.
There is no admission fee but crafts and foods will be available for purchase during the event.
