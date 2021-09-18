Kentucky’s CWD Response Plan was activated for Calloway, Fulton, Graves, Hickman and Marshall counties, after confirmation of CWD in a wild white-tailed deer in northwestern Tennessee, less than 8 miles from the Kentucky-Tennessee border.
The restrictions, which only include those five counties include:
--Carcass Tagging: Any deer, elk, moose or caribou carcass being moved within or through the 5-county CWD Surveillance Zone must now have a carcass tag visible from the outside with hunter/possessor information legibly shown.
--Transportation: Entire carcasses, uncleaned skulls, spines, uncleaned bones, or bone-in quarters of deer harvested within the 5-county surveillance zone may not be taken outside of the zone. De-boned meat, antlers, antlers attached to a clean skull plate, a clean skull, clean teeth, hides, and finished taxidermy products may be taken out of the surveillance zone. Carcasses of deer, elk or other cervids harvested elsewhere in Kentucky may be transported into the surveillance zone but must have a carcass tag.
--Baiting and Feeding: Prohibition on baiting and feeding of all wildlife by means of any grain, salt, mineral or other attractants intended to be ingested. Still allowed are normal agricultural practices, including food plots; hanging bird feeders within the curtilage of the home; and furbearer trapping (trappers shall use no grain, salt or mineral).
--Mandatory Check Stations: All deer harvested in the CWD surveillance zone during modern gun or muzzleloader seasons must be taken to a check station, regardless of method of take. License exempt hunters, such as landowners hunting on their own property, must check their deer as well. Check station locations are being finalized.
Chronic Wasting Disease is a fatal, neurological disease of white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, caribou and moose. It was first recognized as a wasting syndrome in mule deer in a research facility in Northern Colorado in 1967 and has since spread to free-ranging and captive populations in 26 U.S. states and four Canadian Provinces. The disease is currently present in six of seven Kentucky-bordering states (Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee).
Find details on the restrictions and other information at: go.usa.gov/xMKja.
