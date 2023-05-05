LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Larry Rivelli still lives eight minutes from Arlington Park. The nine-time leading trainer at the Chicago-area racetrack had great thing going there, up until 2021.
He had a horse for every condition, and won often. His winners were regularly ridden by Jareth Loveberry, who earned the 2020 and 2021 jockey titles at Arlington.
Then, Churchill Downs Inc. sold the racetrack to the NFL’s Chicago Bears, ensuring it wouldn’t host any more racing, and couldn’t compete with the CDI-owned Rivers Casino, also in the Chicagoland area. It left an enormous hole in Rivelli’s schedule.
“All my owners live in Illinois and we geared up for that meet every year, 10 years in a row,” Rivelli said. “A Friday afternoon where we had a couple running and they would come, it was just part of the routine every year. Missing that and not having that is a big void in a lot of our lives.”
Rivelli, Loveberry and the Chicago-based owners of a colt named Two Phil’s are now set to take a shot at Churchill Downs Inc.’s ultimate prize. When the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby goes off, Two Phil’s will be in it, starting from the No. 3 post position.
The connections weren’t the only ones who had their careers disrupted by the closure. All week, they’ve been receiving texts and calls from other Chicago-area horsemen.
“We’ve talked about that with the family,” Loveberry said. “It’s like ‘Let’s win it for Arlington.’ Churchill, it is what it is.”
It’s Rivelli and Loveberry’s first Kentucky Derby. It’s the first horse the co-owners, Phillip Sagan and his family, ever bred.
And despite 12-1 morning line odds, it’s a real chance to win the Run for the Roses.
‘I didn’t think he was gonna be a Derby horse’
None of this would have happened if the colt had sold at auction. After his mother retired from racing, the Sagans decided to breed her to Hard Spun, and entered the resulting colt in the 2021 Keeneland September sale.
It didn’t go well and he didn’t meet his reserve. On to plan B.
“His buddy said ‘Give him to Rivelli, he’ll make him win somewhere and once he wins you can sell him privately,’” the trainer said. “I liked him so much I kept him in-house and sold him to my guy. (The Sagans) stayed in for a small piece and the rest is history.”
When Rivelli first got Two Phil’s he placed the young colt in company with some “pretty good horses” and he held his own, signaling good things to come. When Loveberry first got aboard the colt he described as “a little quirky,” he agreed.
Still, neither of them expected this.
“I just thought he was gonna be a good horse,” Loveberry said. “I didn’t think he was gonna be a Derby horse.”
The colt debuted at Churchill Downs as a 2-year-old, finishing fifth in a maiden race. His second time out, he won at Colonial Downs.
Then, after winning a stakes race at Canterbury Park and running at Keeneland, he closed out his juvenile season with a win in the Street Sense (G3) at Churchill Downs. The race under the twin spires has given his connections confidence despite the moderately long odds this week.
It also allowed Rivelli to keep Two Phil’s at his home track, Hawthorne Park and not ship to Churchill Downs until Derby week after his final work.
“It was a no-brainer for me, especially since he ran here and won,” Rivelli said. “So I’m not guessing if he’s gonna like the track.”
‘This stage with this horse’
Anothony Sagan was in heaven. Phillip’s son was walking around the backstretch at Churchill Downs to see his horse, taking in the scene as reporters and photographers hounded Rivelli and Loveberry after Two Phil’s returned from the track Tuesday.
“I wake up some mornings like ‘Is this real? Am I really here?” Sagan said. “I got a million calls. Six months ago my phone never rang. No one ever called, nobody knew who we were. This horse has brought us to places that we’ve never dreamed of.”
It took another Chicago-area track closing for the Sagans to get into the Thoroughbred game. Maywood Park was a harness venue, where they had been hobbyist owners, but shut down in 2015.
The Sagans got Mia Torri, who won two stakes races. When she retired, they opted to breed her to Hard Spun.
The result was Two Phil’s. Now they’re in Louisville for the Derby, still aghast at the journey they’ve been on.
“Just winning a race is hard,” Sagan said. “Winning a maiden race is difficult, let alone getting on this stage with this horse.”
The group has a live chance on that stage. Two Phil’s got here through winning the Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) at Turfway Park, which is not traditionally a producer of top Derby contenders, though last year’s winner, Rich Strike did come from it.
However, he’s won at Churchill. He has experience, and his connections think he has the temperament to perform well in an environment that stresses out some runners.
“Real cool,” Rivelli said. “He’s perfect for this type of setting. He’s laid back, he likes to sleep. Nothing really bothers him.”
And if Two Phil’s does the unlikely, a major city will celebrate.
“Everybody back home before we left were patting me on the back, you know, ‘Bring home the Derby,’” Rivelli said. “That’s pretty cool.
The Kentucky Derby is scheduled to go off at 6:57 p.m. on Saturday. The race will be aired on NBC.
