Vacancies on several of the City’s boards culminated on Monday night with the London City Council approving multiple appointments.
London Mayor Randall Weddle read the names and boards of the appointments. Those were: Todd Roberts, Chase Carson and Amber Royster to the City Tourism board; Kyle Gray and Eric Edwards to the Board of Adjustments; Phil Smith and Dale Slusher to the newly formed Business Development Board; and Jill Edwards to the City Ethics Board.
Councilman Kip Jervis questioned Smith’s appointment to the Business Development Board since Smith sits on the City Tourism board. Weddle responded that state laws prohibit someone from serving on two boards if they have to take an oath of office.
“The tourism board doesn’t have to take the oath,” Weddle said.
Jervis said he was concerned that there were other people in city limits who could and would serve on city boards aside from persons who were already appointed to other boards. Weddle said there were 70 nominations for Smith for that board.
On that note, Jervis said he had no problem with Smith’s appointment, which was then approved by the council members.
Weddle then said that there are three more positions for the Business Development Board and addressed the live audience watching on the city’s Facebook page. He said although the mayor has the final say on appointments, he wanted to involve the city council as well as the public.
“We want you to nominate who you want for these boards,” he said. “Watch our Facebook for updates and vacancies and if you know someone who would be a good representative, you can nominate them. It’s up to you, the people, to pick who you want for these positions. That’s the way we’re going to do from here forward.”
He added, “We want the people to have a voice.”
Currently the City of London’s Facebook page shows that there are positions available on the Board of Adjustments. Weddle said during Monday’s meeting that there are some spots on the Business Development Board that will need to be filled. The requirements are listed on the City of London’s Facebook page and is listed as:
“If you’re a city resident, you can nominate someone to serve on this board.
Requirements to be a nominee:
• They must live in the City of London
• Be 21 years of age or older
• Be able to attend all meetings
How to nominate: Drop off or mail a letter to City Hall, or fill out the form at https://londonky.gov/nomination-page/.
State why this person would be good to fill one of these positions. You must include your name and address for it to be a valid nomination. At noon on February 19th, 2023, City Hall will stop receiving nominations. The mayor and city council will go through all nominees and select the candidates.
If you have any questions please feel free to contact Mayor R. Weddle.”
The council approved employment contracts with four city employees. Weddle explained that the city recognizes when employees achieve training or certification and reimburses employees. Such is the case with Jared Hale, whom council members voted to reimburse for costs for a recent certification level achieved. A contract with Jonathan Ryan Jackson as a K-9 officer will “eliminate some of the overtime pay,” Weddle said, while contracts with Kevin Barberena and Jake Floyd will require them to work for the city fire department for a specified time to reimburse the city for paying for their training.
The council also heard from Chris Robinson, executive director of the London City Tourism Commission. Robinson asked permission to remove the cabins located around the Levi Jackson Park clubhouse, as they have been deemed unrepairable. Although the city tourism oversees and maintains the park property, the property is leased from the City of London and any extensive actions require approval from the city council.
Levi Jackson Park was previously owned by the state park division which underwent extreme budget cuts over the past few decades. That cost resulted in the state park system offering to sell the property to the City of London in 2019 with certain conditions being met by the City. Robinson said the cabins had not been maintained by the state park system and were in bad condition.
Councilman Donnie Philpot suggested that the cabins be termed as “surplus property” and offered in the surplus sale.
“I don’t know that anyone would buy them,” Robinson said. “The wood is not as good as you might think. Those cabins were not maintained by the state park and they could be condemned.”
The council voted, however, to deem the cabins as surplus property which will be offered during a public sale along with other surplus items.
Weddle then addressed the situation with the London Community Center as pertaining to the City Tourism Commission. Weddle said the plan was not to eliminate the current community center and that he and council members had been in talks with city tourism officials.
“We want to hire a consultant to help us with the solutions and opportunities available to us and make recommendations. With that, council members approved establishing a committee comprised of 3 city council members and 3 city tourism officials. Weddle then said the public would have input on those selections.
John Cloud, with Cloud Aerial Photography and who is a registered drone operator, said he has videoed events in London several times. However, his latest venture — the Christmas Light Drone show — became hazardous, which prompted him to address the city council.
Cloud said while he was flying around taking pictures of the drone show he encountered another drone in the immediate area.
“It almost caused a in-air collision and that would have been disastrous,” he said.
Cloud suggested that signs in the area where the drones are being operated would warn other drone operators that they cannot fly a drone in specific areas. Cloud said he has already gotten commitment from sign makers and the city would bear no costs.
The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) regulates drone operations and Cloud explained that he had seen other drones while performing duties in city limits. However, state and federal law prohibits the reckless operation of drones — a factor that Cloud used for the basis of his proposal. He said Kentucky law requires drone operators to have a license and that there are “no fly zones” even for drones.
His proposal is to post signs in areas where commercial drones are being used to prevent potential problems such as the situation he encountered during the Christmas show.
Cloud distributed a packet of information regarding his proposal to council members, who agreed to discuss the issue further during the March meeting.
