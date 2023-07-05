The city’s annexation plans has brought many questions from residents — many of whom attended Monday’s meeting of the London City Council to get answers.
Due to a large crowd expected, the meeting was moved from the downstairs meeting room in the London Community Center to the upstairs room. Those wishing to address the council signed in and were allotted time to ask questions and make comments.
Those proposed areas of annexation involve seven different sections that currently are adjoining city limits, as required under state law.
Elyse Richmond, who lives on Meadowbrook Road off Court Road, questioned the costs of being annexed into the city. She said 11 years ago, the costs to hook into the city’s sewer system ran between $2,000 and $3,000. That cost coupled with additional city taxes, she said, prompted most of her neighbors to remain content with being outside city limits. She added that many residents did not receive the letters about the annexation — which under the proposed ordinance is involuntary, meaning residents in the named territories would be annexed inside city limits without asking to be included.
Richmond also questioned the day of the meeting in which residents could ask questions of the council.
“Why set up this meeting on the night before a holiday”” she questioned. “A lot of people are out of town.”
Weddle explained that the first Monday of each month has been the meeting time of the city council for many years and this year July 4th fell on the day after. He also explained that the annexation ordinances set for first readings were “Intent to Annex,” as required by law.
“There’s a long process to annexation. We have to have two readings of the ‘Intent to Annex.’ Then we have to take it to the Planning and Zoning board. Then we have to have two readings of the annexation,” Weddle explained. “This is not the final step. It’s a long process that takes six to eight months. I assure you, you’re not going to leave here tonight and be annexed into the city. We have many more steps to follow.”
Chris Robertson resides in Country Club Estates and asked, “What’s in it for me?” before stating that he didn’t see how paying the additional city taxes would be beneficial to him.
“It won’t be that much,” Weddle said. “If your property is valued at $200,000, your additional taxes would be $156 to be in the city. The second benefit is a fully accredited and full-time fire department and police protection. Most often, your property taxes will be lowered with the fire and police services and your sewer and water would be lower.”
Johnny Karr said the map he received with the notice of proposed annexation was difficult to see, stating that he opposed being brought into city limits. When Weddle responded that citizens could present a petition refusing the annexation that could be voted on in a general election, Karr questioned that issue.
“I own three parcels of land. So if it comes to a vote, will I vote three times?” he asked.
City Attorney Larry Bryson responded that state law only allows anyone to vote one time in any election, to which Karr said that his interests were only being represented by one-third.
Weddle again addressed the audience, explaining that residents want certain businesses and restaurants to come to London. But with only 7,000 city residents, many businesses did not feel that the population supported their investments.
“These businesses don’t care how many people are in the county,” he said. “The first things they ask — and you can ask Paula with the Economic Development board — is how many people live in the city. We need 10,000 people or more before we can get those businesses here and annexation is the forefront. Without growth, London will not be considered for these businesses.”
He also addressed the city tax, stating that the .00079 cents per $100 of property “is not a big property tax.”
Council member Kelly Greene then interjected.
“The city is the hub of the county. There are 60,000 people in the county. We have a very large county and a very small city,” she said.
Karr also questioned the permits necessary to build on your property and other restrictions for city residents. Bryson cited the costs, which he said were minimal, while Weddle said many of the restrictions were being reviewed and that the city had contacted an attorney to review, and hopefully revise, some of those issues.
Holly Scoville said a metro government such as in Louisville and Lexington might resolve the population issues, while Weddle shook his head in a manner indicating no. Scoville added that the annexation proposals could have been handled differently by a “campaign” explaining the issues rather than an attempt to do involuntary annexation. She emphasized that she did not want to be in city limits and would fight the efforts for her area to be included.
Jim Meding lives in Hunting Creek Subdivision, which installed street lights for better safety. He questioned whether the city would pick up the bill for those lights if that area is included in city limits. He also questioned the representation on the city council with the expanded number of city residents.
Both Weddle and Bryson answered that concern, stating that the city government consists of six council members and the mayor. Annexation would not increase the number of council members regardless of the number of city residents.
Gwen Stivers and Jennifer Johnson were two of few addressing the council that favored annexation. Stivers said she lives near the foot of the hill near Saddlebrook on KY 192 and had asked for annexation for 10 years. Johnson said her insurance company said her property insurance as a city resident would not go down just because of city fire and police services, but rather with the installation of fire hydrants. She asked if fire hydrants would be part of the annexation process and how the businesses in her area had reacted to the proposed inclusion into the City of London.
Other concerns voiced by those addressing the council included the cost of garbage service. One man said he had a special needs child and had three garbage containers of diapers every week. He asked if there were any accommodations for those with excess garbage, aside from additional fees for garbage pickup. He also asked if the city police would patrol the new areas of the city if the annexations were approved. Another concern from a resident on Hicks Lane was to denounce the involuntary annexation. He said his neighbors had signed a petition against being taken into city limits but that an apartment complex on the other side of the road left him not knowing many of those residents.
Charles Epperson said he was concerned about the panhandlers and homeless population that would cast a negative light on the city, regardless of how many residents were included in the city’s population.
Tonya Poindexter, who operates a wildlife rescue, was concerned about the restrictions on animals if her property is taken into city limits. Weddle and Bryson assured her that she would be “grandfathered” in, since she is licensed by the Department of Fish and Wildlife and undergoes inspections by the USDA every year as she stated.
Weddle again addressed those present and watching on Facebook that the annexation process is a long one that would not soon be established. He assured the public that annexation is simply a step in increasing the city’s population.
“Think about the future for your children and grandchildren,” he said. “Think about how this will benefit the whole community — not just the city but the county as well.”
