The City of London is asking for a larger share of the county’s occupational tax monies, bringing the city’s part to 40%.
The 1% occupational tax is levied on businesses (and their employees) for every person who works within Laurel County, regardless of their place of residence.
London Mayor Randall Weddle presented the new proposal during Thursday’s meeting of the Laurel County Fiscal Court. The agreement as given to the magistrates and court officials requests an additional 10% of the occupational tax money.
The document states that since the city has not enacted an occupational tax of its own, the county government should give the city 40% of the occupational tax. The city now receives 30%.
It also states that the city “will not pay and the County will not deduct or withhold any administrative fee or assign any cost to the City for the collection of the occupational tax.”
That would leave the county paying solely for the collection of the tax and the operational costs for the Occupational Tax Office and its employees. Currently, the operational costs for the Occupational Tax Office is taken “off the top” of the overall collections, which was quoted by one magistrate as over $300,000 per year — which would lessen the revenues the county government would receive from the tax, in addition to the requested 10% increase.
The document also asks for monthly payments from the tax collections “or as received by the County” and that the county will provide documentation of all transactions of “gross payroll occupational and net profit taxes and returns collected...for any given period of time.”
The new agreement lists a time frame until Jan. 1, 2025 with options for renewal after that “for a specific number of years.”
It also states that failure of the county to abide by the terms set out would be considered a default in the agreement and gives the county 10 days to “correct or cure” the situation. If not resolved, the city would then have the right to charge 10% interest on any payments “not made to the City in a timely manner.”
Copies of the proposed agreement were distributed to magistrates and officials with the Judge Executive’s Office during Thursday’s meeting.
No discussion or action was taken on the issue by fiscal court members at that time.
The occupational tax was enacted around 1994 after several of the county’s largest businesses shut down and/or relocated to other states. Those included MicroDevices, Caron Spinning and Westinghouse.
After the occupational tax was enacted, businesses were enticed to the area by an agreement that new businesses would not pay the occupational tax for three years, but would retain that money to establish themselves in the community and re-invest it back into the company. That effort proved successful for many businesses who then bought or built facilities and brought new industry into the city and county.
