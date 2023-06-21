The city’s operating budget came under question during the regular monthly meeting of the London City Council but was approved during a special-called meeting last week.
The overall budget totaled just over $19 million — and brought questions by council members that prompted the special-called meeting. Some concerns were the amount for professional fees.
Councilman Justin Young said the $43,000 allotted for professional services was confusing, requesting that the amounts be broken down further. Professional services can include attorney fees, surveyor fees, auditor fees and other expenses.
A new item listed in the budget was the salary for a grant writer for the city. However, that amount will be split between the city and the county governments as the position will serve both entities in researching and applying for grants.
When questions arose about certain expenditures and allocations in the budget, councilman Stacy Benge asked if council members could receive monthly reports of the expenditures and revenues. Mayor Randall Weddle said City Clerk Kaitlin McPeek could send those out.
Councilman Kip Jervis suggested comprising a committee to deal with the money received from the opioid settlement.
“We could give to the local rehab programs or Second Chance programs,” Jervis said.
Another item on the agenda was Ordinance 2023-16, which deals with standards of fire safety. Weddle explained that much of the language in the first draft of the ordinance had been changed, per suggestions from council members.
“The state requires us to have a fire safety ordinance,” Weddle said. “This will apply to all new and commercial properties.”
Jervis said the language in the original ordinance had caused much concern by citizens.
“This is one of the hottest topics in the city and there’s a lot of misinformation out there,” he said.
Weddle agreed with that, stating that the open burning section had been removed. He added, however, that some issues addressed in the ordinance were just clarifications and explanations.
“This mainly applies to stuff that we’re already doing,” he said. “This ordinance just defines it better.”
He did add that the city fire department will inspect and install fire alarms in residences and businesses and that residential fire alarms are provided free of charge. It is a state requirement, however, that businesses be inspected periodically. The new ordinance was approved and will undergo a second reading at the next meeting.
Another ordinance addressed during the special meeting was that of the city ordinance addressed city ownership of streets, walls and trees. That ordinance defines the areas, with Weddle explaining that there were right-of-ways on file but no easements on certain properties. He added that the city receives calls from residents frequently regarding city maintenance but that often there is no record of ownership. The ordinance outlines those areas but also addresses the need for emergency removal without a resident’s permission if it endangers persons or properties in that specific area.
Council members also approved the purchase of four items for the city streets department. Those items are available through the state surplus equipment sales at a total cost of $89,000. Those include a semi truck with flatbed and crane.
A full viewing of the special-called meeting can be accessed through the City of London’s Facebook page.
