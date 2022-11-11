While the London City Council dealt with city business, they also took a few minutes to honor London Police Officer Logan Medlock at the end of Monday’s regular council meeting.
That came just before adjournment, and was mentioned by councilman Daniel Carmack. Carmack addressed the two officers present, telling them he knew the last week had been extremely difficult. He asked for a moment of silence to honor Medlock and remember the family and his co-workers as they continue to deal with Medlock’s untimely death.
Mayor Troy Rudder added that the loss among city employees had been great this year.
“That’s three we’ve lost this year,” he said, adding that those included Officer Travis Hurley, recycling employee Robby Blair, and Officer Logan Medlock.
“I’ve never heard of that before,” he continued.
Dealing with business matters, council members approved Ordinance 2022-18 to amend a prior ordinance regarding curbside shredding fees. The ordinance still requires businesses wishing to use the service to pay a $100 deposit and give the Pubic Works Department a one week notice.
The new charges for shredding services are:
• Within city limits — $30 per can for 2 cans, $20 per can for three or more cans
• Outside city limits within 20 mile radius — $40 per can for 2 cans, $30 per can for 3 or more
• Outside city limits for 30 or more mile radius — $200 per trip plus $50 per can
That replaces the former ordinance which charged $80 per can within city limits, $100 for a 10-mile radius, $120 for 30 or more mile radius, $140 for 40-mile radius, and $160 for 50 or more mile radius of city limits.
Jim Sensabaugh with the Public Works Department said the reduced rates would be beneficial financially to the city and that businesses needing services for more than 20 cans of shredding could be offered discounts on those rates.
Residents and businesses can visit the city’s recycling center to have shredding services done at no cost.
Jane Williams with Parkinson’s in Motion addressed the council for permission to host a 5K Run in April as a fundraising event. Williams has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and is active in bringing awareness to the issues surrounding Parkinson’s Disease. Williams said she has already spoken with Safety Officer Rick Cochrane and City Officer Eric Stallard regarding the route and there was no problem. Council members approved the request for the event, which is set for April 29, 2023.
Council members also approved bids for leasing nine vehicles for the city fire and city police. Those include six Dodge Durangos and three Ford Expeditions, with Don Franklin dealership in Somerset being the sole bidder. This is the first time the city has leased vehicles, but the 3-year lease agreement will not add additional costs for “wear and tear” as many do. That will leave the city responsible only for the tires, brakes and wipers replacements over that time frame, and after the lease agreement expires, the city has the option to purchase the vehicles.
An ordinance addressing an RV park and the specifications for the proposed project was tabled by unanimous vote of the council members. That ordinance outlines plat requirements, minimum distance between each RV parking spot, and required abutment to the city streets.
An RV park for temporary stays has been proposed for the former Dairy Dart/stockyard property. However, Berry Cupp with the city’s Planning and Zoning board addressed council members several months ago about the city having no current ordinance regulating such facilities. Cupp said the Planning and Zoning Commission had no guidance on approving such a project and addressed the council regarding that issue. Ordinance 2022-16 addresses such facilities but council members voted to wait for the second reading of that ordinance until the next meeting.
Chris Asher, owner of Happy Xpress on South Laurel Road, also addressed the council to request annexation into the city limits.
“That will be more money for the city,” Asher said.
City Attorney Larry Bryson said annexation required the property to be joining or adjacent to existing city limits. He added that Happy Xpress was adjacent to city limits and could be annexed. Bryson said the procedure would involve contacting adjoining property owners, doing an irrevocable trust, description of the property and then comprising the Intent to Annex. He added that the Intent to Annex would undergo two readings before the process could begin. Asher responded that he understood the process and wished to start the annexation procedures.
The London City Council meets the first Monday of each month in the London Community Center meeting room at 5:30 p.m. In the event the meeting date falls on a holiday, the meetings are held on Tuesday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.