It was an emotional but touching tribute as family members of London Police Lt. Travis Hurley gathered before the London City Council for a special honor.
London Police Chief Travis Dotson choked up before he could speak, but told the family that Hurley had made a lasting impression on his life.
“I served 20 years with Travis — he came a little bit before I did, but I worked beside him for 20 years,” Dotson said.
Dotson said Hurley had been a faithful friend and protege’ through the years, adding that they had shared many laughs and experiences during Hurley’s life. The untimely death of Hurley weighed deeply on the hearts of not only his family, but to all those whom he touched during his life.
Dotson turned toward the family members gathering for Hurley’s tribute and emphasized his words as he addressed them: “Just know we are always here for you.”
Mayor Troy Rudder also paid tribute to Hurley, saying his dedication to the city and the community was something that would always be remembered. As he presented the plaque to Hurley’s family, he added that other means of tributes were “in the works.”
Councilman Kip Jervis added that he was also well acquainted with the Hurley family, adding that some family members attend his church. Jervis expressed his condolences to the family as well.
Hurley served 21 years on the London City Police, moving up from Officer to Lieutenant before retiring. After he retired, he returned to the force where he served as a School Resource Officer in the Laurel County School System.
Hurley contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized for several weeks. His condition worsened and he was placed on a ventilator. Hurley never recovered, passing away on January 27 at age 48.
The loss of one of their own had huge impact not only on the city police department, but for all first responders in the community. Representatives from all branches of the fire, police, EMS and rescue squad attended Hurley’s funeral and stood at attention as his body was taken from the church and placed into the hearse. All first responders present then participated in a procession from Hurley’s funeral to the cemetery.
