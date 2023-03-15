The sudden death of a city employee has resulted in the London City Hall to be closed on Thursday, March 16, so co-workers can pay their respects.
Dillon Hammons, 23, of London, passed away on Thursday night at his home. He was an employee of the City of London.
Hammons is the son of Junior Hammons and Nikki Chadwell Hammons of London. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at London Funeral Home.
The flag at London City Hall is being flown at half-mast in honor of Hammons, per request of London Mayor Randall Weddle.
