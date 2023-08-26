Annexation was the main topic of a special-called London City Council meeting on Wednesday evening, with two proposed parcels being cancelled.
The meeting was special-called due to the regular monthly meeting set for Aug. 7 being rescheduled due to the death of a council member's spouse.
Most of the citizens present for the meeting were not in favor of being annexed into the city, and had questions on the benefits as opposed to the additional taxes, garbage and sewer costs incurred by the City.
Several citizens voiced concerns to the council regarding the involuntary annexations. One woman said the additional city taxes would place a financial hardship on her family, which is already struggling.
That prompted councilman Stacy Benge to say he was not aware that the proposed area extended along KY 1006 to McGill-Pine Grove Road to Philpot Road. He then said he would vote against that section of annexation.
"I didn't know it went that far," he said. "I thought it was just to Wyan Road and I'll vote against that."
That opinion was seconded by numerous residents in that section of proposed annexation. Holly Hopkins Scoville served as spokesperson for those residents, stating that she had the required 225 signatures to oppose that measure. She also presented another 104 signatures supporting not being annexed into city limits.
"You say the city needs to be at 10,000 people to grow," she said. "That's not what they look at. They ask how many college educated residents you have. When industrial companies come here, they pull from surrounding counties. Have you had any conversation with the county? You're already getting 30% of the occupational tax. I appreciate you wanting to make London better. So do I. But I don't have to be incorporated into the city to do that."
Other council members agreed, and the proposal was for Parcel G was voided, as the crowd erupted in applause after all six council members voted to stop that annexation process. Several of those residents went to the tables where council members were seated and shook hands, thanking them for their action to stop the involuntary annexation process in their area.
Another parcel on the slate for annexation was the one known as Parcel B that would take in 1,065 acres that stretches from Parker Road across KY 192 west to McGill Wyan Road. Areas in that parcel would bring in properties on the west side of Interstate 75 bordering existing city limits and would include the subdivision by Saint Joseph London, Club Valley Estates, Reed Valley Estates, Cold Hill Elementary and the section of KY 363 that runs parallel with I-75.
After numerous citizens expressed their displeasure with being taken into city limits, council members voted to cease annexation procedures with that section as well.
Parcel A, a small section along Parker Road on Cloud Lane that has been omitted from prior annexation, was approved for zoning as part of the annexation process.
Parcel C, with 285.79 acres, was approved and involves the area of KY 1006 to the roundabout with KY 363 to McGill-Pine Grove and Philpot Road.
Zoning as "Government" in Tract E, an involuntary annexation, was voted down by a 4-2 vote. The agenda listed that section from KY 1006 along Sublimity School Road for 317.66 acres in Parcel E. Parcel E runs along KY 1006 to U.S. 25. The change is "zoning" changes to the roadway as "government" but will not change the residential or commercial zoning already in place for that area. Council members Donnie Philpot and Holly Little were the sole "yes" votes for that action, with the remaining four weighing the majority with "no" votes.
Tract F addresses zoning 130 acres of the Greer Industrial Park for future annexation into city limits. That action was approved by council members to change to "Government" and was approved unanimously.
Other issues addressed during Wednesday's meeting were:
• Approved a resolution to accept financial aid of $1,723,000 for sidewalk improvements and repair on Main Street;
• Heard from Vipul Patel regarding the Take 5 car wash on C V B Drive. Patel said his vehicle went off the tracks in the car wash and suffered damages. Mayor Randall Weddle said the city government had no jurisdiction over a privately owned business and suggested Patel speak to the owners or initiate a civil lawsuit.
• Approved a 5K run/walk honoring Karlyle Young on Sunday, Oct. 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for breast cancer awareness. Proceeds will be donated to Baptist Health Corbin which has established a fund honoring Young.
• Speeding drivers along Allf Lane off Whitley Street was also discussed after a complaint by a property owner there. Council members said they would look into installing a speed bump at the suggestion of the property owner and other residents.
• Approved a request for Rainbow Bridge at Whitley Branch Veterans Park to allow pet owners to place memorials for their lost pets. Two representatives supporting the idea said that many people are acquiring pets rather than have children and that the loss of those pets is devastating to them. Placing a memorial site and even fundraising to enhance the existing dog walk park was also part of the discussion, with council members approving that request.
• Phillip Rawlings, Streets and Sanitation director, said he had met with representatives from CSX Railroad and that repairs to railroad crossings were underway. The city has received numerous complaints about the crossings along KY 229, Levi Jackson Mill Road and other areas in city limits. He added that repair of the steps to the side entrance of London City Hall will begin soon.
• Police Chief Chuck Johnson said increased patrols had resulted in increased DUI arrests, with 44 citations just last month - compared to a yearly total of 44 in 2022. He added that 90% of the accidents in the city were attributed to failure to stop at a red light or stop signs.
• The city fire department is logging in many hours of training, said Chief Carl Hacker.
• Several items were also approved as surplus items and will be offered for auction. The date for that auction was not stated.
