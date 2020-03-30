On the advice of the Laurel County Health Department, all City of London playgrounds and basketball courts are closed, effective Monday until further notice. Walking trails will remain open at this time.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: March 30, 2020 @ 7:07 pm
Anna Lisa (Hampton) Benge, 52, London, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was daughter of Lonnie and Barbara Hampton; and sister of Lonnie Hampton Jr. Preceded in death by spouse, David Benge. All services will be private.
