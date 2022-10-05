Just four months into their establishment, the City of London’s Ethics Board has come under scrutiny for its ethics policies.
Donna Gail House, member of the Ethics Board, addressed the London City Council during their monthly meeting on Monday to discuss some concerns regarding the September 17 meeting. That meeting dealt with a complaint regarding some elected and appointed city personnel. It was determined that the Ethics Board had no jurisdiction over the complaint as most of it pertained to City Tourism employees. Ethics Board chair Jane Dyche said the ethics commission could not deal with complaints pertaining to SPGE (Special Purpose Governmental Entity) organizations which function separately from the city. The Ethics Board was formed by the London City Council.
House said she had done research and spoken with members of the state Department of Local Government as well as the Attorney General’s office who said ethics boards can deal with the complaint as submitted.
House also said she had requested a copy of the opinion of recently hired Ethics Board attorney, Mary Ann Stewart, regarding the jurisdiction of the ethics board over SPGEs but was denied. She said her request had been denied by the Ethics Board Chair, Jane Dyche.
House said she was uncomfortable with her vote from the meeting on that decision and had consulted advice from other sources in order to clarify that decision. She said she has found the procedures necessary to recant her vote from the last meeting.
House also expressed concern that the complainant’s name regarding a complaint before the ethics board was made public. She cited the city’s ordinance establishing an ethics board which protects the complainant’s name from being released. House read from Section 13 of the city’s Ethics Ordinance 2022-05 and was concerned that the name of a person filing a complaint before the Ethics Board had been released to the public and had been printed in local newspapers. House cited the ethics ordinance which states: “No officer or employee of the City or City Agency shall be subject to reprisal, directly or indirectly, or threatened to use any official authority to influence in any manner whatsoever that would tend to discourage, prevent, interfere, coerce or discriminate against any person who in good faith reports, discloses, divulges or otherwise brings to the attention of the Board or any other Agency of official of the City or the Commonwealth any facts or information relative to an actual or suspected violation of the ordinance.”
“I was very upset over this because we were very careful not to release the person’s name and we’ve discussed in every meeting about the whistleblower clause,” she said. “It says in the newspaper article that Mr. Bryson released the name and I don’t know how he got the name. He wasn’t part of the executive session. I became very concerned because this is a source of litigation — for all of us — the ethics board and you — if something has been violated. If the rights of protection have been violated.”
House also said she was concerned that the board chair cancelled the October meeting but said she received an email from the chair stating that a meeting had been scheduled for October 12.
Dyche was present for the meeting and said that the parties named in the complaint had received copies of the document and that all complaints coming before the ethics board had to be signed.
Council member Kelly Greene asked if the parties knew the identity of the person who filed the complaint, to which Dyche replied, “Oh yes, it’s a signed complaint — they have to know.”
“What concerns me,” Greene said, “is we have an ordinance that says they’re protected. But they’re not.”
That spurred the discussion of whether complaints should be signed or not, to protect the party filing the complaint. Greene said she thought the council should review the ethics board ordinance and that the complaints shouldn’t be signed because someone “would be fearful of losing their job.”
“I think we need to look at that ordinance as a council because this doesn’t look good for us,” she said, “to recreate an ethics board and be here to hear a complaint about the ethics board.”
