Some earlier reports described the events as vandalism, but the Twitter account for individuals serving as clinic escorts claimed the city was responsible for the paint job.
“Apparently the city, without notifying anyone from the clinic or city council removed the lines because they were 13 feet apart and not 10 feet apart,” the clinic escort account tweeted. “Can only assume that correct lines will be drawn today?”
Roberto Roldan with WFPL News later tweeted a screenshot of a Metro Public Works statement released to council members and media detailing plans for restriping the buffer zone on Wednesday.
"Public Works crews yesterday striped lines marking the 'buffer zone' at the EMW Women's Surgical Clinic," the statement read. "Those lines had to be adjusted to fit the dimensions listed in the approved ordinance, it was not an act of vandalism. Crews removed the lines last night and are setting up a work zone to, weather-permitting restripe the area between 12:00 and 1:00pm today."
The lines were painted after a long legal battle over Louisville Metro Council’s buffer zone ordinance, which passed by a narrow margin in May. The ordinance was challenged in Western District Court by Kentucky Right to Life and Sisters for Life, a pro-life sidewalk counseling ministry, on the grounds that it infringed upon their constitutional rights of free speech and free exercise of religion.
Last week, a federal judge denied both the pro-life groups’ call for injunctive relief and Metro Government’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit. Her decision left room for further legal action, but also freed the city to enforce the buffer zone ordinance.
A spokesperson from Metro Public Works, which originally painted the lines on Tuesday, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
City painted, then painted over, buffer zone lines outside abortion clinic
- By TESSA REDMOND Kentucky Today
-
-
React to this story:
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Hanna E. (McFadden) House, age 83, of London, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the home of her son. She was the mother of Debbie Hammock and husband Doug, Howard House, Jr., and Wayne House and wife Janice all of London, Kentucky, David House and wife Devona of Tyner, Kentu…
Most Popular
Articles
- Swanner family opens business in own backyard for pop-up picnics
- UPDATE: London woman named as victim in Tuesday morning fatal crash
- City government under audit by state
- Laurel County Schools to keep masks, testing; Lower tax rates approved for 2022
- City tourism to join SPGE; Attorney resigns following day
- KSP investigating fatal shooting in Whitley County; Indiana man named as victim
- Civil Suits Filed Aug. 23-30, 2021
- London native reflects on being in the Pentagon when plane struck
- City council looks at new ordinance related to adult entertainment facilities
- Fourth-highest total of new coronavirus cases reported
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.