City residents will see a drop in their tax bills for this year, due to lowered rates from the previous year.
That action took place during a special-called meeting of the London City Council on Wednesday and approved during another special-called meeting on Thursday. The yearly tax rates must be approved by October 31 each year.
The new rates, set by Ordinance 2022-17, will be 0.79 cents per $100 of value on all areas of taxes. That includes motor vehicles and boats, real property and personal property.
That rate reflects a decrease in last year’s rate, which were 0.86.
The rates were set during a special called meeting of the London City Council on Thursday and approved by another special called meeting on Friday for the second reading of the ordinance. The second reading finalized the rates.
The period for city residents to pay taxes is December 1, 2022. Taxes paid prior to Dec. 1 will receive a 2% discount. Taxes paid more than 30 days after the due date will incur a 6% penalty.
