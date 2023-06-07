The City of London is growing — and approval of city council members for annexation of specific areas adjoining current city limits will increase the size by nearly 1,900 more acres.
City council members approved several “Intent to Annex” ordinances during Monday’s 2-1/2 hour regular meeting.
Six specific areas were named in the ordinances, one of which incorporates the 130.07 acres of Greer Industrial Park into city limits. Others include:
• Parker Road from the I-75 overpass (end of West 16th Street) to its beginning, for 19.45 acres.
• Parker Road at current city limits, crossing KY 363 and following McGill Wyan Road to KY 192 and back to Parker Road off KY 192, for 1,065.73 acres.
• Ky 1006 crossing KY 363 and along KY 363 to the I-75 crossing, for 285.79 acres.
• KY 1006 along Sublimity School Road and back to KY 1006, for 71.28 acres.
• KY 1006 from present city limits to existing city limits at other end of KY 1006, for 316.66 acres.
• Greer Industrial Park from U.S. 25 to KY 1006 to Court Road intersection, for 130.07 acres, as previously mentioned above.
The annexations are “involuntary,” meaning a business or residence in those specific areas will become a part of London City Limits without requesting it.
Councilman Stacy Benge asked if the annexations include both sides of the roadways mentioned, to which Mayor Randall Weddle responded the annexation includes only one side of the roadways. Residents or businesses on the other side of the roads may ask for voluntary annexation into the city.
Benge said after the meeting that those areas had all previously been slated for inclusion into the city, but that the final steps had never been taken. He added that many residents in those area had requested to become part of the city.
Weddle said the new additions to the city would involve mailing letters to all businesses and residents who would be affected by the annexation.
“Then we’ll have to have a public hearing and I’m sure we’ll need a bigger space than here (Community Center downstairs meeting room). I’ll have to talk to Judge Westerfield about using the fiscal court room for that,” Weddle said.
The City has 14 days to mail the letters of the annexation intent, and a 30-day waiting period before the second reading of the ordinances. A complete copy of the ordinances can be found on the City of London’s Facebook page.
East London Church Pastor Steve Smith also approached the council, requesting closing of East London Church Road for the safety of the church goers. Smith showed a map he had obtained from the Laurel County PVA office, showing the roadway runs through the church parking lot.
East London United Baptist Church is located on Charywynd Drive, which connects to Johnson Road and East 4th Street. Smith said traffic often goes through the area at high rates of speed.
“We have a lot of children and you know how children are — they run out without looking,” he said. “Sometimes a car will come through there flying. We don’t want anyone to get hurt — the last thing we want is for a child to get hurt.”
Smith asked if the roadway could be closed to through traffic, explaining that some residences at the beginning of that road could still access the main roadways even if the roadway was closed.
City officials said they would look into a resolution to the issue and would contact Smith.
A six-month effort to establish a Safe Haven Baby Box proved successful for London resident Maggie Moore who approached the previous council regarding the issue. Moore, who is of Korean descent, was adopted by a London family and advocates finding good homes for unwanted children. The issue had come before the current council, with the specifications of the contract coming under question. Weddle told Moore and other advocates of the Safe Haven box that he had spoken with the CEO of the organization and that a contract had been “worked out.”
With that information, council members approved installing the baby drop-off box at the London Fire Department.
The purpose of the Safe Haven Baby Box is to allow parents to surrender an unwanted baby without penalty. The box is equipped with heating and cooling mechanisms and an alarm that will notify officials that a child has been placed in the box. The child will then be taken for assessment by medical professionals.
Moore wiped tears from her eyes as the measure was approved, with council members telling her that her persistence had paid off.
Chelsea Philpot, president of the Laurel County Homecoming, asked for a shorter route for this year’s Homecoming Parade, which would allow for more opportunity to meet and talk to the contestants. Council members approved that request.
Several properties were also rezoned, per recommendation by the city’s Planning and Zoning Board. Those properties included:
• Envious Properties at 1207 West Fifth Street, which was previously zoned both Residential and Commercial. Monday night’s action put the area as C-2, or commercial.
• Estepp Energy property to C-2 (commercial)
• Happy Express Mart to C-2
• Portions of KY 229 and KY 1006 to “G” zoning, or government property, since the area involves highways
• Section of U.S. 25 to “G” (government) zoning
• Saddlebrook Property to C-2, or commercial.
Council members also approved the first reading of the 2023-2024 budget, but when some council members had questions regarding some allocations, Weddle said the issue could be addressed in a special-called meeting to make any changes.
“I don’t really see any significant changes but we have to have this budget approved by June 26 and published. The Sentinel’s last paper for June is the 28th,” Weddle told council members.
With that, council members agreed to approve the first reading and review the information in the budget. They will discuss the issues in a special-called meeting on Wednesday, June 14. Copies of the proposed budget are not released until the second reading, when it becomes an official document.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.