The London Tourism and Convention Commission Monday evening partook in a lengthy discussion regarding the shade structure for the ongoing Town Center Project, a park and performance stage currently being constructed where the vacant lot once sat on Main Street between East Ninth and East Maple streets next to London Elementary School. This structure would sit over a path towards the core of the Town Center and is important for setting the atmosphere of the park and catching the attention of visitors.
Deco Architects, an architectural firm out of Somerset, was tasked by the commission to design the shade structure. David Zawko and Derek Phillips, design director and president, respectively, of Deco Architects, presented three different design ideas for the commission, asking members to choose which direction the project should move towards.
"Our focus right now is trying to get an idea for this," said Zawko, stressing that these ideas can be modified as the planning process proceeds. "We're going to present you all with something more traditional and move on to something more contemporary."
These options included a traditional, arched-roof design; a roof slanting down at the front and slanting up at the back; and a flat, with curvy edges roof with ovals cut through. The commission was split between the traditional and curvy shade structure designs.
Deco Architects also presented a base stage design for the commission to think about. The stage is elevated 30 inches and was presented with a wooden finish to match what the town center bathrooms will look like. Like with the shade structure, Zawko stressed that the design is flexible. The commission wants the stage to have rigging for lights and decor that helps it match the atmosphere. Additionally, the stage could have banners across it to advertise sponsors.
Brittany Cradic, executive director of London Downtown, told the commission to "prepare for national acts" to for Town Center stage. She announced plans for London to begin the Town Center Block Party series of events. To be held the first Friday of every month from May through September starting next year, the event hopes to bring the community together with concerts, food trucks and vendors and the London Town Center.
The commission agreed to meet at noon Monday, September 30 with Deco Architects to decide on a design direction for the shade structure and stage.
In other actions, the London Tourism and Convention Commission:
-- Motioned to purchase a 34-foot electrical Christmas tree to display in town during the holiday season, following Thanksgiving weekend -- on the condition that language in the warranty can be changed so that warranty disputes can be settled in Laurel County, and not in South Carolina where the tree is produced. The approximate $85,000 tree is capable of displaying different images and patterns through its lighting system and can play various songs throughout the day. All commission members approved the motion, with the exceptions of Troy House, who voted nay, and Holly Little, who was absent.
-- Listened to Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park Director Joey Engel, who advises that visitors of the park mind the ongoing burn ban. He said the park will not be selling firewood to comply with the ban.
