Ongoing projects and future endeavors prompted the formation of committees within the city tourism commission members to develop ideas.
These ideas arose during Monday’s monthly meeting of the London Tourism Commission.
Todd Roberts made several suggestions to review existing programs/events that included putting in electrical outlets at Farmers Market. Roberts attended Food Truck Friday on July 14 and said he noticed several food vendors brought their own generators.
“I’d like to see something like Somerset has,” he said. “I’m sure there is some grant money out there to help and the city is looking to hire a grant writer.”
An indoor sports facility and a location for a convention center were other issues he brought up. While the community center serves for many of the community purposes, Roberts said a larger facility is needed — and one that could have easy access from either Interstate exit. Other cities, he said, had such facilities and London has a bonus over most of those — easy access from Interstate 75. He added that the city tourism commission could work with other agencies — even the school district — to build a multi-purpose facility that could also be divided into smaller sections or be opened up for larger events.
Roberts and commissioners Chase Carson and Amber Royster volunteered to serve on that committee. Josh Samples, Royster and Carson were also confirmed to serve as the committee to look into improvements at Farmers Market.
Construction issues with the shelter houses dominated much of Monday’s discussion. Commissioners approved the design for Shelter Houses 3 and 4 — which are located across from the museum in the lower loop of Levi Jackson Park. Tourism executive director Chris Robinson said the shelter houses had some issues, primarily that the slope from the shelter houses was steep and needed some fill dirt to level the area.
“The grading to comply with ADA will be 325 cubic yards of soil,” he said. “That is about 25 to 30 truckloads at $400 each load.”
The completion date for the construction brought up another discussion. Roberts said the project was approved by the prior commission members but did not include a completion date. Roberts said most construction projects had that clause included and failure to complete by the targeted date resulted in penalties to the contractor. Parks and Recreation Director Ben Sizemore said the project encountered other problems — including the lack of drainage on the playground area and from the shelter house gutters to underground drains. Sizemore said there is “mud is consistently on the platforms where the drains run onto the shelter area. He added that this is a safety concern for anyone using those facilities. The ongoing costs for that area is also a concern — with Sizemore stating that commissioners voted not to build fire pits during the June meeting due to increased costs and safety issues.
Hamm had submitted some change orders to the shelter house project, which raised more concerns by commissioners.
Commissioners agreed to meet at the shelter house area in a public meeting with the contractor, Mike Hamm, to discuss the issues. That meeting is set for July 27 around “lunchtime.”
More security for those utilizing the Levi Jackson Park campgrounds was also discussed. Commissioners and Sizemore recommended installing a gate at the campground entrance that could only be accessed with a code or card. An exit gate would also be installed, giving campers more security and safety from unauthorized persons inside the campground area.
Surplus property was also on the agenda, with Sizemore recommending placing 8 to 10 old golf carts in that category for sale.
Installing a splash pad in the former kiddie pool at the park was also discussed, with Sizemore explaining that the kiddie pool has been closed due to a leak in the main line. Commissioners agreed that splash pads are more popular now — and safer and cleaner — than the “kiddie pools.” Royster made the motion for Sizemore to compare the costs of installing a splash pad to the maintenance required for the smaller shallower pool.
Bringing more events to the area is always the priority for tourism commissioners and Roberts said the Southeastern Kentucky Firefighters Association was interested in returning to London for training purposes. Roberts said that event would bring 200 to 250 people to London for training to be held “at the vocational school.”
Softball tournaments and facilities to host those events were also discussed. Commissioner Phil Smith said he’d been contacted by a tournament organizer to host a regional tournament for the Kroger company. However, the Little League fields did not accommodate the number of teams. Smith said many people believed that softball tournaments had run their course, but that the sport is reviving rapidly.
Keeping track of the budget for the city tourism was also discussed, with Roberts and Samples asking for notifications when areas of the budget reached the 10% level of budgeted money. That was approved unanimously.
Brittany Cradic, director of the London Community Center, said she had received authorization to book events past the July 1, 2024 date previously set. However, commissioners decided to review the rental rates for the community center.
“We don’t charge enough,” said Roberts. “Heritage Hills and other facilities charge more than we do and I think we need to look at raising the fees.”
Carson, Royster and Samples were appointed to a committee to review those rates.
